Several people are injured at a school in Finland. Under suspicion: a pupil who is said to have targeted girls.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Pirkkala, Finland, a pupil apparently injured three classmates with a knife this morning.

The alleged perpetrator has been arrested: according to media reports, he had previously sent out a "manifesto" in which the 16-year-old is said to have announced that he wanted to stab girls.

The police want to make a statement at 4 p.m. CEST. Show more

At least three people have been injured in an act of violence at a school in Finland. According to initial findings, they were injured with a stabbing weapon. According to the police, there is no danger to life.

One pupil has been arrested on suspicion of the crime. According to current information, the injured are also pupils. It was initially unclear whether the three were girls or boys.

The crime reportedly took place at the Vähäjärvi School in the center of the municipality of Pirkkala near Tampere. The school is attended by around 1,250 children and young people from pre-school age to ninth grade.

Did the alleged perpetrator write a "manifesto"?

According to reports, the suspect sent a "manifesto" to Finnish media the morning before the attack in which he stated that he was 16 years old and wanted to stab girls.

This information was not officially confirmed at first, but the police said they were aware of published material from the suspect that was being analyzed as part of the investigation. They plan to hold a press conference on the incident at 4 p.m. CEST.

According to Finnish broadcaster "Yle", the police received an emergency call at 10.42 a.m., and the suspected perpetrator was arrested shortly afterwards. The parents of the three stabbing victims were notified by 11.54. The entire school grounds were cleared by 12.30.