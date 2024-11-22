Emaciated girl dies - parents express feelings of guilt - Gallery In Lower Franconia, a girl presumably died as a result of malnutrition. The parents are now on trial. Image: dpa After the death of their malnourished child, the parents are on trial. (archive picture) Image: dpa The accused mother in the courtroom at Schweinfurt District Court: "I am very sad and feel very guilty towards Pauline." Image: dpa Emaciated girl dies - parents express feelings of guilt - Gallery In Lower Franconia, a girl presumably died as a result of malnutrition. The parents are now on trial. Image: dpa After the death of their malnourished child, the parents are on trial. (archive picture) Image: dpa The accused mother in the courtroom at Schweinfurt District Court: "I am very sad and feel very guilty towards Pauline." Image: dpa

During the coronavirus pandemic, a family of five from Lower Franconia became increasingly withdrawn. One daughter lost weight down to the bone - with fatal consequences. The parents are now on trial.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died in 2022 as a result of an eating disorder are on trial at Schweinfurt District Court.

They are accused of not taking their daughter to a doctor despite her illness.

The parents admitted that they had not taken their daughter to hospital, but claimed that they had not recognized the danger. Show more

Around two years ago, a 16-year-old girl suffering from an eating disorder died in Lower Franconia, Germany, severely emaciated, presumably as a result of malnutrition. The parents are now on trial at Schweinfurt District Court.

At the start of the trial, the couple took responsibility for what happened. The public prosecutor's office accuses the mother and father of not seeking medical help, although both could have assumed that their daughter's life was in danger.

"Until the end, we couldn't imagine that Pauline would die," said the father's lawyer on behalf of his client. "I thought until the end that everything would be all right. I should have made sure that Pauline was treated in hospital, even against her will."

The 16-year-old's mother also had a statement read out by her defense lawyer at the start of the trial at Schweinfurt District Court. She had not realized how dangerous the situation was. "Of course, in retrospect I assess my behavior completely differently. I am very sad and feel very guilty towards Pauline."

Parents did not alert a doctor despite illness

According to senior public prosecutor Markus Küstner, the teenager suffered from an eating disorder and was malnourished, had contracted coronavirus shortly before her death in December 2022 and was suffering from a gastrointestinal infection. Despite this, the 51-year-old father and his 48-year-old wife are said not to have called a doctor. The mentally unstable girl died in her parents' bed, presumably as a result of malnutrition.

Salt sticks to eat

On the first day of the trial, however, the mother denied having condoned her daughter's death. "She drank on her own and also ate salt sticks again and again," said the woman's defense lawyer.

The family, which also includes two children, had lived a very secluded life during the coronavirus pandemic. The fashion-conscious 16-year-old was on social media a lot at the time and showed off her crochet work. Otherwise, the girl had an anxiety disorder and therefore resisted hospitalization, said the mother's lawyer.

Mental illness in the pandemic has increased, especially among girls

According to scientists, the number of young people with eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia has risen nationwide - especially during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a study by KKH Kaufmännische Krankenkasse, there was a massive increase of more than 30 percent between 2020 and 2021, especially among 12 to 17-year-old girls and women. One of the reasons - in addition to the pandemic: so-called fake ideals and the flood of images of supposedly flawless people on social media platforms.

dpa