Several people have been injured in a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station. This is what is known about the crime.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the fire department, 17 people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station.

Four people suffered life-threatening injuries, six others were seriously injured and seven people were slightly injured on the platform.

A 39-year-old woman from Germany has been arrested. Show more

17 people were injured in a knife attack at Hamburg Central Station on Friday evening. Four of them suffered life-threatening injuries, a fire department spokesman told the AFP news agency. Six people were seriously injured and seven others were slightly injured. A large-scale operation involving rescue workers, the fire department and the police was triggered.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen soll eine Person im #Hauptbahnhof mehrere Menschen mit einem Messer verletzt haben. Die verdächtige Person wurde von den Einsatzkräften festgenommen. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

A spokeswoman for the Hanover Federal Police Headquarters, which is also responsible for Hamburg, told AFP that a knife attack had been carried out by "a female person against travelers". A patrol had already arrested the woman and she was now being held at a police station. According to Hamburg police, the attack took place on a train platform.

Bei der festgenommenen Person handelt es sich um eine 39-jährige Frau. Aufgrund der bisherigen Erkenntnisse gehen wir davon aus, dass sie allein gehandelt hat. Die Ermittlungen zu den Hintergründen laufen auf Hochtouren. — Polizei Hamburg (@PolizeiHamburg) May 23, 2025

A woman suspected of the crime, aged 39, has been arrested, the police announced on Platform X. Investigators assume that she was a lone perpetrator. She is German, a police spokesperson told the German Press Agency. She had allowed herself to be arrested without resistance and was in police custody. She is to be brought before a magistrate today.

The police are not currently assuming any political motivation. There are no indications of this so far, said police spokesman Florian Abbenseth. He continued: "Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress."

Im Hbf #Hamburg sind am frühen Abend mehrere Menschen mit einem Messer verletzt worden. Wir sind tief bestürzt über die Gewalttat, unsere Gedanken und Mitgefühle sind bei den Verletzten und deren Angehörigen. @PolizeiHamburg — Deutsche Bahn AG (@DB_Presse) May 23, 2025

Hamburg Central Station is one of the busiest transport hubs in Germany. It is regularly packed with people during Friday evening rush hour.

In recent months, there have been violent incidents involving knives in various places in Germany. This triggered a political debate about causes and measures. The carrying of weapons, including knives, is prohibited at Hamburg Central Station and on local public transport in the Hanseatic city.