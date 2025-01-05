Five days after a collision with the winch cable of a snow groomer, a 17-year-old girl from Bern died in hospital. Symbolbild: sda

A 17-year-old girl from Bern died in hospital on Friday, five days after a skiing accident. According to initial findings, she collided with the winch cable of a snow groomer near Lenk BE on December 29.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Bernese Oberland regional public prosecutor's office and the Bernese cantonal police announced on Sunday, the police received a report that day that an unconscious snow sportswoman was in the Betelberg ski area. According to the information available so far, the 17-year-old had fallen after colliding with the winch cable.

Third parties began resuscitating the casualty until the emergency services arrived and took over. The Swiss woman from the canton of Bern was seriously injured and flown to hospital by Rega. According to the press release, it is still unclear why the accident occurred.

The police have launched an investigation under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.