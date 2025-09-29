The trial has already lasted more than four years. (symbolic image) Marcus Brandt/dpa

In Israel, a psychiatric nurse has been acquitted of murder. He was accused of burying a former patient alive.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A district court in Haifa has acquitted the psychiatric nurse Edward K. of the charge of murder, as there were doubts about intentional homicide.

Instead, he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, illegal sexual intercourse with a dependent person and violation of a restraining order.

The court emphasized that, despite the lenient sentence, his actions had decisively led to the death of the 17-year-old former patient. Show more

The psychiatric nurse Edward K. was acquitted of the charge of murder by the Haifa District Court on Monday. According to "The Times of Israel", he allegedly buried a 17-year-old former patient alive at a construction site in Kiryat Motzkin in 2021. He is also said to have had an intimate relationship with her.

The defense spoke of a jointly agreed "rebirth ceremony": K. buried the girl in the sand and left her a makeshift breathing tube. According to the prosecution, however, he took this away from her and prevented her from freeing herself.

After four and a half years of trial, the judges acquitted Edward K. of murder, as there were still doubts as to whether the murder was intentional. Instead, they convicted him of involuntary manslaughter, which is punishable by up to three years in prison - significantly less than the life sentence for murder.

Sentence would not lessen the severity of his crime

"The court emphasizes that the defendant's acquittal does not diminish the gravity of his actions, nor does it completely absolve him of responsibility for the victim's death," the three judges wrote. The defendant's "actions and omissions that facilitated the 'ceremony' led to the victim's death.

Edward K. was also found guilty of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person dependent on him and of violating a restraining order: The grandmother of the deceased had applied for the restraining order after finding out about their relationship.