A scene seen a thousand times: Three boys are digging a hole in the sand. But suddenly the pit collapses. For one of them, all help comes too late.

A 17-year-old boy has died in the seaside resort of Montalto di Castro, north of Rome.

He was digging a hole in the sand on the beach with two other boys.

When the pit suddenly collapsed, he was buried by the masses of sand and suffocated. Show more

Tragedy on an Italian beach: in the seaside resort of Montalto di Castro, north of Rome, a 17-year-old boy who was digging a hole in the sand with his two little brothers has died. The boy had dug one and a half meters deep into the ground near a campsite when the pit suddenly collapsed, as the Adnkronos news agency reported in the evening, citing the police. He was buried by the masses of sand and suffocated.

The two brothers had just left, so nobody noticed the accident at first. When they returned at around 3 p.m., they immediately called their father, who alerted the emergency services. However, the boy could only be pulled out of the sand after 40 minutes - too late. The family came from Rome, around 100 kilometers away, and were spending their vacation at the campsite.