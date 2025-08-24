A teenager has died in a scooter accident while fleeing from the Lausanne city police. sda (Symbolbild)

He fled from the police and crashed into a wall: a 17-year-old teenager died in a scooter accident in Lausanne. Apparently in connection with the accident, masked youths went on the rampage on Sunday evening.

A 17-year-old teenager died in a scooter accident in Lausanne early on Sunday morning. While fleeing from a police patrol, he crashed heavily into a wall.

At around 03:45 on Sunday night, a patrol of the Lausanne city police spotted the scooter on Avenue Frédéric Recordon. When the teenager saw the police vehicle, he fled at high speed, as the Vaud cantonal police reported on Sunday.

At the level of Avenue William-de-Charrière-de-Sévery, where he was riding in the wrong direction, the teenager lost control of his two-wheeler and crashed into a garage wall. Attempts by a team of paramedics to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

According to initial investigations, the 17-year-old Swiss resident of Lausanne had lost control of his scooter when he drove over a speed bump on a road with a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour. The police car had been following the recently stolen two-wheeler with its blue lights switched on at a distance of more than one hundred meters.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Vaud opened a criminal investigation.

Masked people riot in the evening

According to the Vaud cantonal police, around 100 hooded youths gathered in the Prélaz district of Lausanne late on Sunday evening. The police suspect a connection with the death of the 17-year-old scooter rider.

According to the cantonal police, the youths set fire to several containers, damaged a bus and threw fireworks at police officers. The professional fire department was also deployed to extinguish the fires.