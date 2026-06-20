Following a fatal accident involving a scooter in Tuscany, three occupants of an SUV are said to have fled on foot. A 17-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The suspected driver later turned himself in to authorities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 17-year-old scooter rider lost his life on a beach promenade in Tuscany—and the occupants of the car involved fled the scene on foot.

It wasn’t until hours later that the suspected driver turned himself in to the police. Serious allegations are now being made.

A 17-year-old died early Saturday morning in a fatal traffic accident in the Versilia region of Italy. The scooter he was riding with a friend collided with an SUV with a Ticino license plate. The SUV’s driver and two female passengers fled on foot without providing assistance.

The fatal collision occurred around 4:00 a.m. on the beach promenade in Marina di Pietrasanta, not far from a nightclub. The SUV is said to have made a U-turn shortly before the impact.

The occupants of the SUV—a 27-year-old driver, who later turned himself in, and two young women—fled on foot. They left the damaged vehicle behind without providing assistance or calling emergency services. The scooter rider died at the scene. The other young man on the scooter, an 18-year-old, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Pisa. He sustained various injuries but his life is not in danger.

In the afternoon, the driver suspected of hit-and-run turned himself in voluntarily. He was then taken into police custody. The 27-year-old was questioned and underwent drug and alcohol testing at the hospital. The two young women who were with him were also located and questioned.

The SUV driver could face charges of failure to render aid and negligent homicide in a traffic accident, while the young women could face charges of failure to render aid.