For the teenager, any help came too late: A 17-year-old hiker fell about 40 meters in the St. Gallen mountains and died from his serious injuries.

Here's what it's all about A 17-year-old has died in an accident in the St. Gallen mountains.

According to the St. Gallen Cantonal Police, the accident occurred in the Scheffloch area near Grabs.

The Swiss man fell about 40 meters and died from his serious injuries. Summary created with

A 17-year-old hiker fell to his death from a height of about 40 meters in the St. Gallen mountains on Sunday morning. According to police, the accident occurred in the Scheffloch area near Grabs. Rescue workers were only able to recover the body of the Swiss man, a resident of the region.

The victim was walking from Gamsberg toward Sichelchamm accompanied by a 56-year-old man, according to a statement released Sunday by the St. Gallen Cantonal Police. At around 9:45 a.m., he fell to his death for reasons that are initially unknown.

The cause of the accident and the exact circumstances surrounding it are being investigated by the Alpine Task Force of the St. Gallen Cantonal Police, under the direction of the cantonal public prosecutor's office.

Several patrols, as well as specialists from the St. Gallen Cantonal Police and Rega, and two rescue helicopters from Alpine Rescue Eastern Switzerland were deployed.