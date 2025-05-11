Signs of sympathy: candles and flowers have been laid on a sidewalk by the playground. Bild: dpa

A 14-year-old is stabbed to death in a playground. The police quickly zero in on a 17-year-old as a suspect, but only arrest him hours later. He is now in custody.

After a fatal knife attack on a 14-year-old at a playground in Menden in the Sauerland region, the 17-year-old suspect is in custody. He is accused of murder, said a spokeswoman for the Arnsberg public prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation so far, the German stabbed the younger boy on Saturday night after an argument between several people. The 14-year-old suffered such serious injuries that he died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Manhunt by photo

The 17-year-old German fled the scene. The police issued an arrest warrant and used a photo to search for the teenager, who is said to have already made a police appearance. On Saturday evening, he was arrested in a hiding place without resistance, the police said.

A homicide squad is currently investigating the background to the dispute and the exact sequence of events. A second 17-year-old was also seriously, but not life-threateningly, injured in the fight. According to the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office, the origin of his stab wound is the subject of the investigation.