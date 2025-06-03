Not just a star on TikTok: with 552,000 followers, Sana Yousaf was also an Instagram celebrity. Bild: Instagram

A 17-year-old social media star has been killed in Pakistan - the police suspect a young man of stalking the teenager.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 17-year-old social media star has been killed in Pakistan.

A 22-year-old man is suspected of stalking the teenager.

He is said to have entered the girl's house and shot her dead in front of her mother. Show more

A 17-year-old social media star was murdered in Pakistan. A police spokesman told the German Press Agency that the alleged perpetrator broke into the teenager's house in the capital Islamabad and shot the girl in front of her mother.

The 22-year-old had repeatedly made unsuccessful attempts to approach the girl in the past. The young man was caught on Tuesday and confessed to the crime. The police spokesman spoke to dpa of a "cold-blooded murder".

The case is causing quite a stir in the South Asian country. Sana Yousaf, who was killed in a remote town in the north-western district of Chitral near the Afghan border, was followed by almost a million people on the online platform Tiktok. She also had a large following on Instagram.

In the patriarchal South Asian country with more than 240 million inhabitants, violence against women occurs time and again. The case of the young influencer Qandeel Baloch caused a stir in 2016. Her brother had strangled the young woman. Baloch had repeatedly criticized the oppression of women in her videos and campaigned for equal rights.