The last time five numbers and two stars were picked correctly in the EuroMillions lottery was on April 4. At that time, a ticket from France won almost 28.5 million francs. However, the jackpot has remained untouched for seven weeks - and is growing and growing and growing.
The EuroMillions jackpot has now grown to an impressive 173 million francs. But before you think about what to spend the money on, you first have to win it in Friday's draw.
These numbers are drawn most often
If you want to rely on the most frequently drawn numbers, you should bet on 23, 44, 19, 21 and 42, as the Swisslos draw statistics reveal. The matching star numbers would be 3 and 2.
Alternatively, you could also bet on the numbers that have not been drawn for the longest time and are simply "on" again. In addition to the 12, which has been outstanding for no less than 37 draws, these are the 40, 26, 11 and 43. In the case of the stars, the longest wait was for the 7 and 8.
Austrian hit the biggest single jackpot
But it's probably completely different numbers that will bring the next lucky players into the circle of lottery millionaires anyway. Incidentally, the biggest single EuroMillions win to date was achieved in Switzerland in February 2021. At that time, a lucky player scooped around 230 million francs.
However, this is not a record for the lottery, which is played in twelve countries. The highest single win in the history of EuroMillions was achieved by a player from Austria, who only won the sum of 239,178,000.00 francs in March 2025.
Play games of chance responsibly!
Gambling should be fun, enjoyable and responsible. Therefore, please be aware of any signs of gambling addiction - a disease that can cause people personal and social difficulties.
You can obtain information on addiction prevention from Swisslos.