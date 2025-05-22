The Euromillions lottery is offered in twelve European countries. (archive picture) sda

It may not be enough for a record yet, but the EuroMillions jackpot for Friday's draw is still pretty impressive. Anyone who picks the right combination of numbers can hope to win 173 million francs.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The jackpot in the transnational EuroMillions lottery has not been won for seven weeks.

On Friday, players can hope to win 173 million francs if they pick the right combination of numbers.

We reveal the numbers that were drawn most frequently and other fun facts. Show more

The last time five numbers and two stars were picked correctly in the EuroMillions lottery was on April 4. At that time, a ticket from France won almost 28.5 million francs. However, the jackpot has remained untouched for seven weeks - and is growing and growing and growing.

The EuroMillions jackpot has now grown to an impressive 173 million francs. But before you think about what to spend the money on, you first have to win it in Friday's draw.

These numbers are drawn most often

If you want to rely on the most frequently drawn numbers, you should bet on 23, 44, 19, 21 and 42, as the Swisslos draw statistics reveal. The matching star numbers would be 3 and 2.

Alternatively, you could also bet on the numbers that have not been drawn for the longest time and are simply "on" again. In addition to the 12, which has been outstanding for no less than 37 draws, these are the 40, 26, 11 and 43. In the case of the stars, the longest wait was for the 7 and 8.

Austrian hit the biggest single jackpot

But it's probably completely different numbers that will bring the next lucky players into the circle of lottery millionaires anyway. Incidentally, the biggest single EuroMillions win to date was achieved in Switzerland in February 2021. At that time, a lucky player scooped around 230 million francs.

However, this is not a record for the lottery, which is played in twelve countries. The highest single win in the history of EuroMillions was achieved by a player from Austria, who only won the sum of 239,178,000.00 francs in March 2025.