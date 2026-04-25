The national park published pictures of the poisoned wolves. Screenshot Facebook / Parco Nazionale d'Abruzzo Lazio e Molise

Several dead wolves have once again been discovered in Italy's Abruzzo National Park. A total of 18 animals were apparently killed by poison within a few days - conservationists speak of a serious attack on biodiversity.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A further eight dead wolves have now been found in the Abruzzo region of Italy, following an initial ten.

All cases point to poisoning and the public prosecutor's office is investigating.

The WWF speaks of an "ongoing massacre" and warns that poison not only endangers wolves, but also other wild and domestic animals as well as the highly endangered brown bear. Show more

The number of wolves that have been killed in recent days in the national park in the central Italian mountain region of Abruzzo continues to rise. After the death of ten wolves was reported last week, the animal protection organization WWF complained on Thursday that the carcasses of a further eight animals had been found.

According to initial findings, all cases are due to poisoning. The local public prosecutor's office is investigating.

The WWF lamented an "ongoing massacre that strikes at the heart of our natural heritage". Spreading poison to kill wolves is a cowardly and criminal act against biodiversity and an attack on public safety. "Such acts must not go unpunished in 2026", the organization stated in a press release.

Around 3500 wolves live in Italy

The poison would not only kill wolves, but also many other animals, both wild and domestic. The brown bear, a symbol of the Abruzzo region, whose population has now dwindled to just a few dozen individuals, is also endangered - especially in the areas where poison is used.

According to experts, around 3,500 wolves live in Italy - more than in any other EU country. Tensions with the grazing industry continue, particularly as a result of attacks on livestock. Wildlife expert Piero Genovesi from the scientific institute ISPRA described the poisonings as "extremely serious". At the same time, he emphasized that humans and wolves can live together if protective measures are consistently implemented.

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