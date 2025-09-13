Many questions remain unanswered after the death of a twelve-year-old in a parking lot in Niedernhall. Bild: dpa

Why would an 18-year-old hit a child with his car? Many questions remain unanswered after the death of a twelve-year-old in a parking lot in Niedernhall (Germany).

After the death of a twelve-year-old in a parking lot in Niedernhall, Baden-Württemberg, there is grief and horror in Germany - at the same time, many questions remain unanswered. An 18-year-old is said to have chased the boy in the small community in the north of the state on Thursday evening after an argument and deliberately hit him with his car. The child died at the scene. An arrest warrant for manslaughter has been issued for the adolescent.

Police are keeping a low profile

The exact background is still unclear. The police are keeping a low profile. A spokesperson said nothing about the status of the investigation on Saturday. Business in the supermarkets around the parking lot in the Hohenlohe district continued as normal on Saturday.

Mourning in Niedernhall

It is a shock for the community of 4000 inhabitants: "We are deeply saddened and stunned", said Niedernhall's mayor Achim Beck. "We can't believe it and are also at a loss." According to the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper, the town is preparing support services for the pupils for the upcoming start of school on Monday.

Investigators reconstruct the crime

Investigators are now trying to reconstruct the incident in the parking lot in as much detail as possible. They are likely to draw on witness statements as well as possible statements made by friends of the alleged perpetrator and the victim.

Why did the 18-year-old hit the boy?

According to the police, the 18-year-old German allegedly got into an argument with the 12-year-old and his one-year-old companion half an hour before closing time in the presence of his friend, who was two years younger. It is unclear what the argument was about and what made the 18-year-old angry.

When the two children left on a bicycle and a scooter, the two older children allegedly got into the 18-year-old's car and the adolescent accelerated at the wheel.

Boy died in the parking lot

According to the police, the 12-year-old was hit on his bike, fell and was so badly injured that he died in the parking lot. The victim's 13-year-old friend was uninjured. Investigators are now trying to get a better picture through the statements of witnesses and those involved. An expert is investigating the circumstances of the crime.