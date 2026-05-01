After a head-on collision near Les Clées in the canton of Vaud, the 18-year-old driver who left her lane died at the scene. Symbolbild: Keystone

A female driver was killed in an accident near Les Clées in the canton of Vaud on Friday. She left the road and collided head-on with an oncoming car. The second driver was seriously injured.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old female driver has died in an accident near Les Clées in the canton of Vaud.

The driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured.

The first vehicle overturned as a result of the collision. Show more

As the Vaud cantonal police reported in the evening, the 18-year-old Swiss woman from the region left her lane at around 6.50 a.m. on the cantonal road between Montcherand and Les Clées for as yet unexplained reasons and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The impact caused the first vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old Portuguese woman from the Yverdon-les-Bains region, was seriously injured, freed from her vehicle and flown by helicopter to Lausanne University Hospital.

The public prosecutor's office has initiated criminal proceedings and entrusted the investigation to specialists from the traffic units of the Vaud gendarmerie.