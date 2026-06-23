An 18-year-old driver was killed Monday evening in a traffic accident in Aranno, TI. The man was thrown from his vehicle, which came to a stop about 30 meters from the roadway, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Ticino police.

An 18-year-old driver was killed in a traffic accident in Aranno, TI, on Monday evening. (File photo)

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the 18-year-old Swiss national was driving along Via Ur Stradón in Aranno, Ticino, toward Cademario. For reasons that remain unclear, he lost control of his car in a right-hand curve and veered off the road, authorities said.

Emergency responders from the cantonal police, the Malcantone Ovest police, the Lugano and Novaggio fire departments, and the Croce Verde Lugano ambulance service were on the scene. They could only confirm the death of the driver, who had sustained severe injuries.

The Care Team was called in to provide psychological support. The road had to be closed and traffic diverted to allow for rescue operations and forensic investigation.