A young woman died on a Carnival Cruise Line cruise ship. The FBI is investigating . Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A young woman dies under unexplained circumstances on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. The FBI has launched an investigation while the family and the cruise line struggle for answers.

An 18-year-old female passenger has been found dead on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship. The FBI is investigating the unexplained circumstances of her death.

The cruise line confirms the incident, is cooperating with the authorities and is supporting the family of the deceased.

The death occurred during a Caribbean voyage shortly before returning to Miami; so far there is no official information on the cause of death. Show more

An 18-year-old female passenger has died on a cruise in the Caribbean, leading to an investigation by the FBI. The exact circumstances of her death are still unclear and the cruise line is working closely with the authorities to solve the case.

The deceased, Anna Kepner, was found dead on the Carnival Horizon cruise ship on November 8. The exact time of her death is not yet known. Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed the incident and emphasized that it is supporting the family of the deceased and is cooperating with the FBI.

Mysterious circumstances

The FBI boarded the ship as it was returning to port in Miami after an eight-day voyage. Passengers were asked to vacate their cabins earlier than planned. "Please vacate your cabin by 7 a.m.," said a message from the shipping company to guests.

The family of the deceased spoke to ABC News, describing Anna as a bright personality who had recently passed her military aptitude test and volunteered at a retirement home. "She was a wonderful child," relatives said.

The ship and the investigation

The "Carnival Horizon" is a luxury cruise ship with 1980 cabins and 15 decks, which has been in operation since 2018.

It departs regularly from New York and Miami on voyages through the Caribbean. The FBI investigation is ongoing and no official information on the circumstances of the death has yet been released.

