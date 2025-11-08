The vehicle sustained extensive material damage. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A vehicle crashed into an erratic boulder in a road accident in Neerach. All four occupants were injured, some of them seriously.

Oliver Kohlmaier

An 18-year-old driver left the road in Neerach ZH on Friday evening and crashed into a large boulder. All four occupants were injured, some seriously, and taken to hospital. All four occupants, aged between 17 and 18, were injured, some seriously, and taken to hospital by ambulance. The car sustained extensive material damage.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, the 18-year-old was driving on the Glattfelden bypass road in the direction of Neerach shortly before midnight. In a right-hand bend at the junction with Stadlerstrasse, he crossed into the oncoming lane for reasons that are still unclear and crashed heavily into an erratic boulder.

The bypass was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated. The fire department set up a detour. The cantonal police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident together with the public prosecutor's office.

Together with the Zurich cantonal police, the Winterthur-Unterland public prosecutor's office, an ambulance from Bülach Hospital with an emergency doctor, an ambulance from Schutz & Rettung Zurich, an ambulance from Limmattal Hospital and the Dielsdorf and Banesto fire departments were deployed.