The violent attack at a school in the Canadian province of British Columbia has shaken an otherwise quiet community. Investigators are releasing more and more details about the horrifying crime.

After the shooting massacre in Canada, the country is mourning the many victims.

Police identified the alleged perpetrator on Wednesday.

According to police, the 18-year-old, who was found dead after the attack, was known to the authorities in connection with mental health problems.

Her mother and stepbrother were also found dead in a house near the school.

Six people were killed at the school in the village of Tumbler Ridge.

Even the day after the shooting, the motive was still unclear. Show more

Following the fatal shooting at a school in western Canada, the police have made the identity of the suspected perpetrator public. The suspect has been identified as an 18-year-old woman, according to police in the western province of British Columbia. It is now also certain that she herself was a resident of the rural community of Tumbler Ridge. But the motive remains a mystery.

Police were called to the high school in the town, which is around 700 kilometers northeast of Vancouver as the crow flies, on Tuesday (local time). According to police, the suspected shooter killed six people in the school and later herself. Two more bodies were found in a residential building.

The murders appear to be linked, as police say the other two victims are the 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother of the suspect. The 18-year-old is said to have killed her family members first and then made her way to school. There, the police later found the other dead - three schoolgirls, two pupils and a teacher - in the stairwell and in the school library, among other places.

Two injured in critical condition

The police initially spoke of a total of ten dead, but later corrected the figure to nine. The ages of the students killed were initially given as 13 to 17 years, but were later corrected to 12 to 13 years. There was also talk of around two dozen injured. Investigators said that at least two of them were still in a critical condition. Some victims had injured themselves in a panicked attempt to get to safety in the school.

One student told CBC: "We took desks and barricaded the doors." The scene at the scene of the crime seemed "almost surreal". "It felt like I was in a place I'd only seen on TV before."

The small community and the whole country have been in shock ever since. As further results of the investigation are announced, the police explained that the most important thing now is to act sensitively towards those who have lost loved ones.

Police investigate the crime scene near Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. (February 12, 2026) Image: Keystone/The Canadian Press via AP/Jesse Boily

Guessing about the motive

Nothing is known about the motive behind the crime. The relationship between the teenage suspect and the victims is part of the investigation, police said. According to a spokesman, police officers had visited the suspects' home address several times in recent years and also seized weapons. The police officer also spoke of the suspected shooter's "mental health problems", without giving further details.

Regarding the identity of the suspect, the officer said: "We are identifying the suspect as she has identified herself publicly and on social media." However, he could say that the perpetrator had been registered as male at birth. The police currently have no information about whether the suspect experienced bullying and other discrimination at school. She had dropped out of school four years ago.

Dark memories of crime 37 years ago

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, visibly moved, appeared before the press and announced that there would be seven days of national mourning. He called Tumbler Ridge, the scene of the incident, "a town of miners, teachers, construction workers, families who built their lives there - people who were always there for each other."

According to Canadian media, this is the most serious incident of its kind at a school or university in the North American country since 1989, when a 25-year-old shot and killed 14 female students at a technical college in Montreal before taking his own life.

There is much less gun violence in Canada than in its southern neighbor, the USA, where the problem is far greater and school shootings are also relatively common. Experts attribute this to Canada's much stricter gun laws.