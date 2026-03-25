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German police arrest suspect 18-year-old seriously injured in knife attack on regional train

dpa

25.3.2026 - 20:56

The suspect was arrested on the spot.
The suspect was arrested on the spot.
Bild: dpa

An 18-year-old woman is attacked with a knife and seriously injured on a regional train in Germany. The police arrest a suspect.

DPA

25.03.2026, 20:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An 18-year-old woman has been seriously injured in a knife attack on a train in Germany.
  • The police arrested a 21-year-old suspect at the scene.
  • The victim and the alleged perpetrator are said to have known each other.
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An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured in a knife attack on a regional train in Germany near the Saarland town of Sulzbach. She was taken to hospital but her life is not in danger, according to a police spokesman.

A 21-year-old man is said to have attacked the young woman. The woman and the alleged perpetrator knew each other, the spokesman said. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Victim and suspect knew each other

The attack happened at around 3.45 pm. According to the police, both the woman and the suspect are German nationals. Previously, the federal police had only reported a physical altercation on a regional express train. According to the spokesperson, investigations into a possible motive and the exact course of events are still ongoing.

As recently as February, there had been a fatal attack on a train attendant on a regional train on the route between Landstuhl and Homburg in the Saarland. The attacker had injured his victim so badly with punches to the head that he died a few days later. The case caused horror.

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