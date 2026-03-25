An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured in a knife attack on a regional train in Germany near the Saarland town of Sulzbach. She was taken to hospital but her life is not in danger, according to a police spokesman.
A 21-year-old man is said to have attacked the young woman. The woman and the alleged perpetrator knew each other, the spokesman said. The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Victim and suspect knew each other
The attack happened at around 3.45 pm. According to the police, both the woman and the suspect are German nationals. Previously, the federal police had only reported a physical altercation on a regional express train. According to the spokesperson, investigations into a possible motive and the exact course of events are still ongoing.
As recently as February, there had been a fatal attack on a train attendant on a regional train on the route between Landstuhl and Homburg in the Saarland. The attacker had injured his victim so badly with punches to the head that he died a few days later. The case caused horror.
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