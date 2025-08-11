Disposing of cigarettes from your car can be expensive in Italy in the future. (archive picture) dpa

Just throw a plastic bottle or cigarette out of the window? This can now be really expensive in Italy. In extreme cases, up to 18,000 euros are due - even for foreign holidaymakers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anyone who throws their garbage out of the window in Italy has to dig deep into their pockets.

1000 euros are due for just one handkerchief.

In extreme cases, up to 18,000 euros are charged. Show more

In Italy, there will be drastic penalties in future for illegally throwing garbage out of the car. In extreme cases, according to a regulation that comes into force on Saturday, it can cost up to 18,000 euros if drivers simply throw a bin bag out of the window of their vehicle onto the road or roadside. It does not matter whether the car is stationary or moving. For handkerchiefs, plastic bottles or cigarette butts, the fine can be as high as 1188 euros.

If drivers litter in a nature reserve or other protected area, their driving license may be revoked and they may be sentenced to prison.

Litter on many roads

In addition, litterers no longer have to be caught in the act and stopped by the police, as was previously the case. In future, it will be sufficient for the offense to be recorded by one of the many surveillance cameras available in Italy.

In Italy, garbage is often simply dumped on the street - both in cities and on country roads and highways. On some roads, even in areas with a lot of tourism, it looks like a landfill site. The new regulation also applies to foreign tourists.