A 19-year-old driver hit two people in a traffic accident in Glattbrugg ZH shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday and dragged them several meters. They succumbed to their serious injuries, as reported by the Zurich cantonal police on Friday morning.
According to initial investigations, the 19-year-old was traveling at excessive speed, wrote the Zurich cantonal police. This confirmed the reports from "Blick" and "20 Minuten".
The driver had lost control of the vehicle and hit a sidewalk. According to the police, there were five people on foot. The driver hit a 70-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. They died at the scene of the accident.
According to the police, no other people were injured. In addition to the driver, there were four other people aged between 17 and 20 in the car. Proceedings have been opened against the 19-year-old Swiss national on suspicion of speeding. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.
The Zurich cantonal police had previously only confirmed an operation in Glattbrugg at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.