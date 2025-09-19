Emergency services at the scene of the accident in Glattbrugg on Thursday evening. Picture: Screenshot BRK News

Two people were killed in a serious traffic accident in Glattbrugg ZH on Thursday evening. Proceedings have been opened against the 19-year-old Swiss man on suspicion of speeding.

Bei einem Verkehrsunfall sind am Donnerstagabend (18.09.2025) in Glattbrugg eine 70-jährige Frau sowie ein 29-jähriger Mann tödlich verletzt worden. Der 19-jährige Unfallverursacher wurde festgenommen.https://t.co/Be9yqCdPL2#Glattbrugg #Verkehrsunfall #Blaulicht pic.twitter.com/HbdyaDjFlT — Kantonspolizei Zürich (@KapoZuerich) September 19, 2025

According to initial investigations, the 19-year-old was traveling at excessive speed, wrote the Zurich cantonal police. This confirmed the reports from "Blick" and "20 Minuten".

The driver had lost control of the vehicle and hit a sidewalk. According to the police, there were five people on foot. The driver hit a 70-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. They died at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, no other people were injured. In addition to the driver, there were four other people aged between 17 and 20 in the car. Proceedings have been opened against the 19-year-old Swiss national on suspicion of speeding. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated.

The Zurich cantonal police had previously only confirmed an operation in Glattbrugg at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.