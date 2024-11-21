In Laos, adulterated alcohol is said to have led to at least four deaths. Silas Stein/dpa

According to media reports, a visit to a bar on a trip to Southeast Asia had dire consequences: At least four tourists are said to have died after consuming adulterated alcohol.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several tourists in Laos, including a 19-year-old Australian woman, died after consuming methanol-laced alcohol.

At least 10 other people have shown signs of poisoning.

Deaths have been confirmed in Australia, the USA and Denmark.

Improper distillation can lead to methanol poisoning, Show more

According to media reports, several tourists have died after consuming suspected adulterated alcohol in Laos in South East Asia. They are said to have drunk alcohol laced with methanol in a bar in the tourist resort of Vang Vieng, north of the capital Vientiane. At least 10 other people are reportedly suffering from symptoms of poisoning.

According to Australian media, a 19-year-old Australian woman is among the victims. She died in a Thai hospital several days after a visit to a bar in Vang Vieng, it was reported, citing the woman's family. "This is every parent's worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure," Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, according to the AAP news agency.

At least three other people have died

Australian media reported that at least three more tourists died after consuming alcohol in Vang Vieng. The US broadcaster CBS News reported the death of a US citizen, citing the US State Department. The Danish Foreign Ministry confirmed the deaths of two Danish women on Tuesday. No details were given about the cause of death of the three tourists.

If distillation is not carried out correctly, even distilled alcohol is often mixed with methanol. The substance is poisonous and can lead to blindness or even death in large quantities.

dpa