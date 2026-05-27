A 19-year-old female motorcyclist died in an accident in Rüti near Riggisberg BE on Tuesday evening. The Swiss woman from the canton of Bern succumbed to her serious injuries in hospital.

The accident occurred shortly before 6.15 p.m. on the road from Rüti near Riggisberg in the direction of Gurnigel, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Wednesday. The 19-year-old was riding at the end of a group of three motorcycles before she left the road on a left-hand bend and landed in an adjacent wooded area.

The impact caused her motorcycle to catch fire. According to the press release, third parties present were able to rescue the woman from the flames and began immediate life-saving measures. An ambulance team provided first aid before the casualty was flown by Rega to hospital in a critical condition.

The affected section of road was completely closed for around four hours. The fire had also engulfed part of the woodland, which was quickly extinguished by the fire departments present. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.