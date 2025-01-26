A young woman from Germany fell to her death in a hiking accident in Linthal GL. Her companion suffered serious injuries, as reported by the police in the eastern canton of Glarus on Sunday.
The 19-year-olds had been hiking in the Linthal area on Saturday. At around 1,250 meters above sea level, they left the path and fell around 50 to 80 meters into the rough terrain for as yet unexplained reasons.
One of the women was fatally injured. Her companion was flown to hospital. The police did not provide any information on the exact origin of the victims.