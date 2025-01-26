Two 19-year-old women went on a hike from Linthal. For one woman, the excursion ended fatally. Symbolbild: Kapo GL

Two young women lost their way while hiking. They plunged into the depths in rough terrain. Only one of them survived.

For reasons that are still unclear, two women from Germany fell around 50 to 80 meters in Linthal GL.

One woman suffered fatal injuries.

Her companion suffered serious injuries Show more

A young woman from Germany fell to her death in a hiking accident in Linthal GL. Her companion suffered serious injuries, as reported by the police in the eastern canton of Glarus on Sunday.

The 19-year-olds had been hiking in the Linthal area on Saturday. At around 1,250 meters above sea level, they left the path and fell around 50 to 80 meters into the rough terrain for as yet unexplained reasons.

One of the women was fatally injured. Her companion was flown to hospital. The police did not provide any information on the exact origin of the victims.