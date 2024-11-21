There was a fatal accident in the canton of Vaud on Thursday morning. sda

A serious traffic accident occurred in Romanel-sur-Morges VD on Thursday morning. A 19-year-old died as a result.

SDA

There was a serious traffic accident in Romanel-sur-Morges VD on Thursday morning.

A 19-year-old died as a result.

The public prosecutor's office has now launched an investigation. Show more

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Bussigny VD on Thursday morning. The young man, who lived in the region, collided with two cars in as yet unexplained circumstances.

He died at the scene of the accident, according to the Vaud cantonal police. One of the two cars involved in the accident was coming from the opposite direction, the other was traveling behind the motorcycle. The driver and the driver of the cars, a 38-year-old Swiss woman and a 27-year-old Frenchman, suffered a severe shock.

The Vaud public prosecutor's office is launching an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

SDA