Crashed into crash barrier 19-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident in Vaud

SDA

15.9.2024 - 18:07

According to the Vaud police, the motorcyclist lost control of his bike on a bend.
Symbolbild: sda

A 19-year-old motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in an accident near Lignerolle VD early on Sunday morning. The man was driving on the A9b semi-highway in the direction of Vallorbe and lost control of his vehicle on a long left-hand bend.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A motorcyclist has died following an accident near Lignerolle VD.
  • The 19-year-old lost control of his bike on a long left-hand bend on the A9b dual carriageway.
  • He crashed into a crash barrier.
Show more

This crashed into the crash barrier, as reported by the Vaud cantonal police on the same day. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the motorcyclist died at the scene. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation. The A9b was closed in the direction of Vallorbe for some time after the accident.

SDA