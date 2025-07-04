Chilean prosecutors are now accusing Guo of violating "several national and international regulations" by changing his flight plan without prior notice and landing in an area of Antarctica to which Chile has territorial claims. In doing so, he had endangered public safety.
According to the Chilean authorities, Guo took off from the airport in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Saturday, June 28. During the flight, he is said to have changed course towards Antarctica without informing the authorities or obtaining permission.
He crossed the Southern Ocean and landed on a Chilean airstrip on King George Island, according to the public prosecutor's office. After landing, Guo was arrested and charged.
Guo told the New York Times that he had to change his flight plan due to the weather conditions. "I have instructed my lawyers to express my full willingness to cooperate in the speedy clarification of the facts," Guo continued. It was not his intention to violate Chilean law.
The Chilean authorities have now ordered an investigation during which Guo must remain in Chile. He may not be able to leave the Antarctic island until August, when a Chilean Air Force plane flies to the Chilean mainland.