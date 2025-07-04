Ethan Guo 2024 in Geneva: he started his world record attempt from here. Keystone

A young pilot from the USA who attempted to fly solo over all seven continents has been arrested by the Chilean authorities: He allegedly landed in Antarctica without authorization.

Guo wanted to be the first person to fly solo across all seven continents to raise funds for cancer research.

Guo says he had to change his flight plan due to the weather conditions.

The Chilean authorities are investigating him for violating national and international regulations. Guo is not allowed to leave Chile for the time being. Show more

The young American pilot Ethan Guo wanted to make history. Now he has been arrested by the Chilean authorities after landing in Antarctica without permission.

The 19-year-old wanted to be the first person to fly solo over all seven continents in order to raise one million dollars for cancer research. Antarctica was the last continent Guo was missing.

Guo has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. The last video he posted there is a week old and shows him flying over the Philippines.

Chilean prosecutors are now accusing Guo of violating "several national and international regulations" by changing his flight plan without prior notice and landing in an area of Antarctica to which Chile has territorial claims. In doing so, he had endangered public safety.

According to the Chilean authorities, Guo took off from the airport in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Saturday, June 28. During the flight, he is said to have changed course towards Antarctica without informing the authorities or obtaining permission.

He crossed the Southern Ocean and landed on a Chilean airstrip on King George Island, according to the public prosecutor's office. After landing, Guo was arrested and charged.

Guo told the New York Times that he had to change his flight plan due to the weather conditions. "I have instructed my lawyers to express my full willingness to cooperate in the speedy clarification of the facts," Guo continued. It was not his intention to violate Chilean law.

The Chilean authorities have now ordered an investigation during which Guo must remain in Chile. He may not be able to leave the Antarctic island until August, when a Chilean Air Force plane flies to the Chilean mainland.