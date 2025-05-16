A two-year-old boy has fallen from the 15th floor of a high-rise building near the US capital Washington - and survived. His fall from the balcony of the apartment was stopped by bushes on the ground, said a local fire department spokesman in Montgomery County in the state of Maryland.
A 2-year-old boy survived a fall from the 15th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Maryland after he landed in bushes and mulch on the ground, officials said. https://t.co/MXfMr0pwPD
It also certainly helped that the boy was still so small, the ABC television station quoted the spokesman as saying. "If he had been heavier, he might not have survived." He spoke of a miracle. It was initially unclear how the accident occurred.