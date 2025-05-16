  1. Residential Customers
"It's a miracle" 2-year-old boy survives fall from 15th floor

16.5.2025 - 21:35

A child survives a fall from the 15th floor.
A little boy falls from the balcony on the 15th floor of a high-rise building. In an accident near Washington, he miraculously survives.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A two-year-old boy has fallen from the 15th floor of a high-rise building near the US capital Washington.
  • He miraculously survived.
  • Bushes on the ground broke the boy's fall.
A two-year-old boy has fallen from the 15th floor of a high-rise building near the US capital Washington - and survived. His fall from the balcony of the apartment was stopped by bushes on the ground, said a local fire department spokesman in Montgomery County in the state of Maryland.

It also certainly helped that the boy was still so small, the ABC television station quoted the spokesman as saying. "If he had been heavier, he might not have survived." He spoke of a miracle. It was initially unclear how the accident occurred.