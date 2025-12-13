The wanted suspected stabber from Bergkamen (NRW) has been caught almost eleven hours after the crime. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Daniel Vogl

There was a knife attack on a mother and her four children in Bergkamen, North Rhine-Westphalia. The police used photos to search for a 20-year-old man suspected of attempted murder - he has since been caught.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Bergkamen NRW, a 20-year-old man attacked a 26-year-old mother and her four children with a knife.

The attack took place in the family's home early on Saturday morning, the suspect is an acquaintance of the mother and initially fled.

After a manhunt, the man was arrested in the basement of his home. The investigation is ongoing. Show more

In Bergkamen in North Rhine-Westphalia, there was a serious attack in which a mother and her four children were injured with a knife. The police used photos to search for a 20-year-old man who is considered a suspect. The wanted man has since been caught. He had been hiding in the cellar of his home. Investigators have classified the incident as attempted murder.

The attack took place early on Saturday morning at around 5.30 a.m. in an apartment on Zentrumsstrasse. The alleged perpetrator, an acquaintance of the 26-year-old mother, is said to have attacked the woman and her children, aged between three and eight, with a knife, according to the "Berliner Zeitung".

After the attack, the suspect, whose identity is known to the police, fled in an unknown direction. The children involved are three boys aged three, five and seven and an eight-year-old girl.

The police had launched a manhunt and published two photos of the suspect as part of the public search.

The police and public prosecutor's office have not yet released any further details about the course of the crime or the state of health of the other children. "Bild" reported that one of the children and the mother are fighting for their lives. According to BILD information, they are now said to be stable. The investigation is ongoing.