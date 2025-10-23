A sea full of sheep: a freighter with thousands of animals on board capsizes in the Gulf of Aden. The scenes are surreal - and harrowing at the same time. Fishermen try to save as many lives as possible.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A livestock truck carrying around 2000 sheep overturns off the coast of Yemen and sinks in the Gulf of Aden.

Numerous animals are washed into the sea - fishermen from the region rush to help with their boats.

Only some of the animals survive, but thanks to the rapid intervention, many are saved from drowning. Show more

Sheep in the sea - hard to believe, but that's exactly what happened in the Gulf of Aden. A livestock truck carrying around 2000 sheep capsizes and suddenly the animals are swimming for their lives.

Fishermen become lifesavers

Watch the video to see how locals rush to the rescue - and find out what is known about the ship drama so far.

