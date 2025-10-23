A sea full of sheep: a freighter with thousands of animals on board capsizes in the Gulf of Aden. The scenes are surreal - and harrowing at the same time. Fishermen try to save as many lives as possible.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A livestock truck carrying around 2000 sheep overturns off the coast of Yemen and sinks in the Gulf of Aden.
- Numerous animals are washed into the sea - fishermen from the region rush to help with their boats.
- Only some of the animals survive, but thanks to the rapid intervention, many are saved from drowning.
Sheep in the sea - hard to believe, but that's exactly what happened in the Gulf of Aden. A livestock truck carrying around 2000 sheep capsizes and suddenly the animals are swimming for their lives.
Fishermen become lifesavers
Watch the video to see how locals rush to the rescue - and find out what is known about the ship drama so far.
More videos from the department