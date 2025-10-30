A Ferrari 458 crashes into a moving truck on one of the most winding roads in the USA. It was probably part of a rally. The driver survives - but the luxury car is wrecked.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Ferrari 458 Spider crashed on the winding "Tail of the Dragon" road.

The driver only suffered minor injuries, but the sports car was completely destroyed in the accident.

The route is known for its 318 bends over 18 kilometers and regularly attracts risk-taking car fans. Show more

On the notorious Tail of the Dragon mountain road on the border between the US states of North Carolina and Tennessee, a Ferrari 458 Spider met a spectacular but unfortunate end on Tuesday. The Italian sports car left the road on a sharp right-hand bend and crashed into the back of an oncoming removal truck.

According to the Carscoops portal, the red Ferrari was presumably part of a so-called Dragon Rally, in which sports car fans conquer the 318 bends of the 18-kilometer route. The crash ended without serious injury. The driver escaped with minor injuries. The luxury car was a total loss: The front end was completely shredded and the front wheel was torn out. The car cost over 200,000 francs when new.

The Tail of the Dragon is considered a place of pilgrimage by car fans and dangerous by locals. Accidents happen there time and again when adrenaline overcomes caution.

