A Ferrari 458 crashes into a moving truck on one of the most winding roads in the USA. It was probably part of a rally. The driver survives - but the luxury car is wrecked.
- A Ferrari 458 Spider crashed on the winding "Tail of the Dragon" road.
- The driver only suffered minor injuries, but the sports car was completely destroyed in the accident.
- The route is known for its 318 bends over 18 kilometers and regularly attracts risk-taking car fans.
On the notorious Tail of the Dragon mountain road on the border between the US states of North Carolina and Tennessee, a Ferrari 458 Spider met a spectacular but unfortunate end on Tuesday. The Italian sports car left the road on a sharp right-hand bend and crashed into the back of an oncoming removal truck.
According to the Carscoops portal, the red Ferrari was presumably part of a so-called Dragon Rally, in which sports car fans conquer the 318 bends of the 18-kilometer route. The crash ended without serious injury. The driver escaped with minor injuries. The luxury car was a total loss: The front end was completely shredded and the front wheel was torn out. The car cost over 200,000 francs when new.
The Tail of the Dragon is considered a place of pilgrimage by car fans and dangerous by locals. Accidents happen there time and again when adrenaline overcomes caution.
