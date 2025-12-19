According to MeteoSwiss, 2025 got off to a particularly warm start. (archive image) Keystone

2025 is one of the four warmest years in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. According to MeteoSwiss, the average annual temperature is 1.2 degrees above the norm for the years 1991 to 2020.

Only the three previous years 2022 to 2024 were warmer, as the Federal Office of Climatology and Meteorology (MeteoSwiss) announced on Friday.

As of last Wednesday, the national average annual temperature was 7.0 degrees Celsius. Compared to pre-industrial times, the annual temperature in Switzerland is now 3.0 degrees higher.

At the measurement sites Andermatt UR and Grimsel Hospiz (BE), it could even be the warmest year since measurements began, according to the data.

The current year started with above-average temperatures from January to April. After the second warmest June since records began, the heat came back in August, MeteoSwiss said. The fall months were very different.