Trump's tariffs could revolutionize world trade. (archive image) Natacha Pisarenko/AP/dpa

A new analysis shows: Tariffs, protectionism and trade conflicts will bring global trade to a virtual standstill in the coming year. Export-dependent countries such as Germany and Switzerland are particularly affected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Allianz Trade expects global trade to grow by just 0.6 percent in 2026.

This is due to tariff increases, postponed deliveries and the consequences of the trade war.

Germany and Switzerland are considered to be particularly vulnerable - Switzerland because of its dependence on the pharmaceutical industry. Show more

According to an analysis, tariff increases and increasing protectionism will have a greater impact on global trade in the coming year than previously. As the credit insurer Allianz Trade announced on Thursday, global trade in goods and services is expected to slump in 2026 - from two percent in 2025 to just 0.6 percent.

A recovery will not be seen again until 2027, with growth expected to reach 1.8 percent. "Unfortunately, postponed is not canceled," explained Milo Bogaerts, Head of Allianz Trade in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "2025 was characterized by early deliveries and US hamster purchases, shifts in trade flows and significant investments in artificial intelligence," he explained.

This supported global trade. "In 2026, however, the trade war is likely to pay the price and global trade growth is likely to slump significantly," he predicted.

Slowdown in US growth

According to the credit insurer, this will also have an impact on the US economy. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the USA is expected to grow by only 1.6 percent in the coming year, down from 1.8 percent in 2025, which would be one of the lowest growth rates since the beginning of the century.

For Germany, Allianz Trade expects GDP to grow by 1.0 percent in 2026. "Germany's export-oriented economic model remains under pressure and is vulnerable to global fragmentation and increasing international competition, particularly from China," explained Bogaerts. Meanwhile, Switzerland is likely to record the largest export losses in relation to GDP in Europe. The main reason for this is the pharmaceutical sector's heavy dependence on business in the USA.