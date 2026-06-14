In Brazil, a young woman died in a rope-jumping accident from a bridge. Employees of the extreme sports provider forgot to attach the 21-year-old to the safety rope, and the woman fell approximately 40 meters from the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge near the city of Limeira in the state of São Paulo, according to the city administration, citing the military police. Rescue workers could only confirm the woman’s death. Six people involved were arrested.
Rope jumping is an extreme sport in which people secure themselves with a climbing rope and jump into the depths. Unlike the more well-known bungee jumping, the rope is barely elastic. It is usually secured at a distance from the jumping point so that the fall is cushioned by a pendulum motion.
Following the accident, the city administration of Limeira announced a lawsuit against federal authorities responsible for the bridge’s safety. Safety measures had been requested multiple times, but nothing had been done, according to a statement. “Unfortunately, the inaction of federal authorities has now led to another tragedy in Limeira,” said Mayor Murilo Félix.