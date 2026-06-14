A young woman was thrown 40 meters to her death from a bridge. Employees of an extreme sports provider had apparently overlooked a vital detail. Six people involved were arrested.

During a rope jump near the Brazilian city of São Paulo, a 21-year-old woman was pushed off a platform to her death without a safety rope attached.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 21-year-old woman died in Brazil during a rope-jumping jump from a bridge.

Employees of the event organizer had apparently forgotten to attach her to the safety rope.

Following the fatal accident, six people involved were arrested.

In Brazil, a young woman died in a rope-jumping accident from a bridge. Employees of the extreme sports provider forgot to attach the 21-year-old to the safety rope, and the woman fell approximately 40 meters from the Ponte do Esqueleto bridge near the city of Limeira in the state of São Paulo, according to the city administration, citing the military police. Rescue workers could only confirm the woman’s death. Six people involved were arrested.

Videos showed employees of an extreme sports provider carrying the woman to the edge of the bridge and throwing her off. The safety rope lay rolled up on the ground. Screenshot X

Rope jumping is an extreme sport in which people secure themselves with a climbing rope and jump into the depths. Unlike the more well-known bungee jumping, the rope is barely elastic. It is usually secured at a distance from the jumping point so that the fall is cushioned by a pendulum motion.

Following the accident, the city administration of Limeira announced a lawsuit against federal authorities responsible for the bridge’s safety. Safety measures had been requested multiple times, but nothing had been done, according to a statement. “Unfortunately, the inaction of federal authorities has now led to another tragedy in Limeira,” said Mayor Murilo Félix.