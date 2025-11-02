The cantonal police of Graubünden reported that an accident occurred in Trimmis GR early on Sunday morning. The investigation revealed that the driver was both unfit to drive and distracted.
According to the statement, the 21-year-old was driving on the German road H3 from Zizers in the direction of Trimmis at 5 am. After Hagrüfi, he left the road to the left, knocked over several fence posts and came to a standstill with a badly damaged front end.
The Graubünden cantonal police carried out a conclusive breath test on the driver, which was positive. It was determined that the man was distracted by receiving a message on his cell phone.