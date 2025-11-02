  1. Residential Customers
Drunk and distracted 21-year-old knocks over several fence posts in accident

Oliver Kohlmaier

2.11.2025

A young man drove over several fence posts in Trimmis while drunk and distracted by his cell phone.
Kantonspolizei Graubünden

Drunk and looking at his cell phone: a 21-year-old caused a car accident in Trimmis GR early on Saturday morning. He immediately lost his driver's license.

02.11.2025, 17:09

02.11.2025, 17:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A drunk man distracted by his cell phone caused an accident in Trimmis.
  • The cantonal police of Graubünden immediately confiscated his driver's license.
  • The 21-year-old driver knocked over several fence posts and came to a standstill with a badly damaged front end.
The cantonal police of Graubünden reported that an accident occurred in Trimmis GR early on Sunday morning. The investigation revealed that the driver was both unfit to drive and distracted.

According to the statement, the 21-year-old was driving on the German road H3 from Zizers in the direction of Trimmis at 5 am. After Hagrüfi, he left the road to the left, knocked over several fence posts and came to a standstill with a badly damaged front end.

The Graubünden cantonal police carried out a conclusive breath test on the driver, which was positive. It was determined that the man was distracted by receiving a message on his cell phone.

His driver's license was confiscated on the spot.

