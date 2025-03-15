The St. Gallen cantonal police had to respond to an accident in Gossau SG. (archive picture) Keystone

A 21-year-old passenger died in a traffic accident on the A1 highway in Gossau SG on Saturday night. Two subsequent accidents resulted in injuries and total damage to the three cars involved.

A 22-year-old man was driving his car and his 21-year-old co-driver on the A1 highway shortly after midnight on the Gossau feeder road in the direction of St. Gallen, as reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police on Saturday.

For reasons that are currently unknown, the 22-year-old lost control of his car on the acceleration lane, crossed both lanes and collided head-on with the central crash barrier, according to the statement. Due to the force of the collision, the car spun and presumably came to a standstill in the overtaking lane.

At the same time, an 80-year-old man was driving his car correctly on the A1 highway in the direction of St. Gallen and collided head-on with the 22-year-old's stationary car, it was reported. As a result of the collision, the 22-year-old's car spun again and crossed the entire lane until it finally came to a standstill on the emergency lane. The 80-year-old's car came to a standstill in the overtaking lane after the collision.

Third car collides with the driver who caused the accident

According to the police, a 36-year-old driver behind the 80-year-old was also driving correctly on the highway in the direction of St. Gallen. Due to the previous accidents, the 36-year-old presumably collided with the 80-year-old's car despite braking maneuvers and was deflected to the right, causing his car to collide again with the 22-year-old's car, according to the police.

The 21-year-old Swiss passenger, who was resident in the canton of St. Gallen, died at the scene despite the immediate rescue measures taken by the emergency services. The three drivers were taken to hospital by the emergency services with injuries ranging from minor to serious. The A1 highway had to be completely closed for several hours. The St. Gallen cantonal police, the road rescue service of the relevant fire department, specialist medical personnel and the public prosecutor's office of the canton of St. Gallen were deployed.