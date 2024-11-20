In Buena Park, California, a roller coaster suddenly stopped in the middle of the ride. 22 visitors to Knott's Berry Farm were stuck in their seats for two hours until they were rescued.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to a technical defect, the roller coaster "The Sol Spin" stopped in the middle of the ride.

22 people had to wait two hours to be rescued.

No one was injured. However, two women were taken to hospital for further investigations. Show more

It took a good two hours for staff at Knott's Berry Farm amusement park to rescue the 22 unfortunate passengers. On Monday, November 18, the ride "The Sol Spin" suddenly stopped moving in the middle of the ride. The reason for this was a technical defect.

Park employees and the Orange County Fire Department worked to rescue the trapped park visitors. Meanwhile, they were filmed from a helicopter by a local television station. No one was injured. Nevertheless, two women were taken to hospital for further investigations.

