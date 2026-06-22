Starting Monday, a 22-year-old man will stand trial for murder at the court in Solothurn. He is accused of running over and killing a 17-year-old girl with a vehicle in Bellach, Solothurn Canton, in 2023.

The alleged murderer of a 17-year-old cyclist is set to stand trial today at the district court in Solothurn-Lebern.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the spring of 2023, a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle in Bellach, Solothurn.

The alleged perpetrator—a man who is now 22 years old—is set to appear before the Solothurn-Lebern District Court on Monday.

As the prosecutor states in the indictment, the defendant was driving a delivery van on his way home on April 8, 2023.

It was then that the then-19-year-old wondered what it would be like to “take someone’s life.”

Shortly thereafter, he spotted a female cyclist and followed her.

A 22-year-old man is standing trial for murder today, Monday, at the Solothurn-Lebern District Court. According to the prosecution, he deliberately ran over and killed a young female cyclist in Bellach, Solothurn Canton, in April 2023.

The Swiss national was arrested at the scene of the crime and confessed to the crime. He is currently in pretrial detention. The parties’ motions will be announced at the main hearing.

As the prosecutor writes in the indictment, the defendant was driving a delivery van on his way home on the night of Saturday, April 8, 2023. It was then that the 19-year-old at the time wondered what it would be like to “take someone’s life.” Shortly thereafter, he spotted a female cyclist and began following her.

The 17-year-old, whom he did not know, was on her way to her grandparents’ house. She had almost reached her destination when he rammed into her from behind. She fell but got back up unharmed.

The defendant ran toward her and tried to hit her. However, the young woman managed to block his blow. She fled into a meadow next to the road, pursued by her attacker.

Trapped under the car

According to the indictment, when he reached her, he strangled her until she stopped moving. Assuming she was dead, he returned to the road and intended to drive home. When he glanced back briefly, he saw that the victim was getting back to her feet.

He got into the car, drove across the meadow directly toward the young woman, who was crouching on the ground, and struck her head-on. The 17-year-old was pinned under the car but was still alive.

Because the delivery van’s wheels were stuck in the soft ground, the defendant—ignoring his victim’s screams—tried to free the car by driving it back and forth. However, the vehicle sank deeper and deeper into the ground. The victim, trapped underneath, was crushed to death.

In the meantime, the police had received a report that a car had veered onto the meadow. The responding officers found the driver at the stuck vehicle and discovered the young woman’s body beneath it.