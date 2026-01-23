A 22-year-old man died on Monday afternoon on Zurlinden Island in Aarau following a swimming accident. According to police reports, the man entered the Aare River, dove underwater, and did not resurface.

A witness alerted emergency responders around 4 p.m., as the Aargau Cantonal Police reported on Tuesday. With the help of a drone, the local fire department was able to locate the man underwater. They eventually recovered the man, who was lifeless, from the Aare River.

Paramedics, the Aarau City Police, and the Aargau Cantonal Police were also on the scene. The latter has launched an investigation, and the Lenzburg-Aarau Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an inquiry.