Thailand is in shock after the flaming inferno in a school bus. More than half of the children on board are dead. The driver, who initially fled, has turned himself in to the police.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

According to media reports, the 48-year-old initially fled after failing to bring the flames under control with a fire extinguisher.

According to the authorities, 23 people died in the fire on Tuesday: 20 children and three teachers.

Several other children were seriously injured.

After the devastating fire in a school bus in Thailand that left many dead, the driver has handed himself in to the police. The 48-year-old had initially fled after failing to bring the flames under control with a fire extinguisher, as the newspaper "Kahosod" reported, citing the police. According to the authorities, 23 people died in the fire on Tuesday: 20 children and three teachers. Several other children were seriously injured. The group was on a school trip.

The driver has now been questioned by the police. He has been charged with negligent driving causing death, injury and damage to property. He is also accused of failing to render assistance. However, photos circulated on the internet also showed him initially trying to bring the flames under control with a fire extinguisher.

23 dead in school bus fire in Thailand - driver surrenders - Gallery Numerous rescuers were deployed, but help came too late for most of those affected. Image: dpa The driver initially fled, but turned himself in to the authorities. Image: dpa There was no escape for most of the passengers in the accident. Image: Sakchai Lalit/AP The bus, which is said to have been running on gas, was ablaze. Image: dpa 23 dead in school bus fire in Thailand - driver surrenders - Gallery Numerous rescuers were deployed, but help came too late for most of those affected. Image: dpa The driver initially fled, but turned himself in to the authorities. Image: dpa There was no escape for most of the passengers in the accident. Image: Sakchai Lalit/AP The bus, which is said to have been running on gas, was ablaze. Image: dpa

He confirmed the statements of eyewitnesses that a burst tire was responsible for the accident. As a result, the coach had drifted into another lane, hit a car and then scraped along the crash barrier. The fire broke out in the gas-powered vehicle. What was particularly bad was that the emergency exit apparently could not be opened. The bus company responsible had its license temporarily revoked, reported the newspaper "The Nation".

Identifying the victims is difficult

A total of 38 pupils aged between 6 and 15 and their six companions were on the bus. They were on their way from the province of Uthai Thani to the capital Bangkok, 200 kilometers away. According to ThaiPBS World, most of the victims were burned beyond recognition. DNA samples were taken from relatives to identify the dead.

Thailand is one of the countries with the highest number of serious road accidents in the world. Motorcyclists are particularly frequently affected. Entire families are often traveling without helmets on a single scooter. In addition to poor road conditions, excessive speed and drunk driving, the many serious accidents are also caused by outdated vehicles that are not sufficiently maintained.

