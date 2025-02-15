A 23-year-old man stabbed five passers-by in Villach city center on Saturday afternoon and killed one of them. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Julian Stratenschulte

A witness stops an attacker who went after passers-by with a knife in Villach, Austria, killing a 14-year-old. He hit the man with his car. The police arrested the knifeman.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old man stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager in southern Austria on Saturday.

A witness hit the attacker with his car, a police spokesman said. The police arrested the alleged perpetrator.

According to the police, he is a Syrian citizen with the right of residence in Austria. Show more

In the south of Austria, a 23-year-old stabbed passers-by and killed a teenager on Saturday. According to the APA news agency, the victim was 14 years old. Four people were also injured. The crime took place in the afternoon in the center of the city of Villach in the state of Carinthia.

A witness hit the attacker with his car, said a police spokesman. Shortly afterwards, the alleged perpetrator was arrested. According to initial information, the man had no previous police record.

According to the police, the alleged attacker is a 23-year-old Syrian who has a residence permit for Austria.

It was initially unclear whether he was a lone offender. Security forces were therefore on the lookout for possible other perpetrators. It was also still unclear whether the attacker and perpetrator were related. The Carinthian State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism is conducting the investigation together with criminal investigators.