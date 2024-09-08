The 23-year-old woman drove her car onto the Appenzell Railway track in Speicher AR. Keystone

A 23-year-old woman drove her car onto the Appenzeller Bahnen railroad track in Speicher AR early on Sunday morning. The driver, who initially disappeared, became so aggressive that the police took her into custody.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old woman drove her car onto a railroad track in Speicher AR early on Sunday morning.

She was unable to get out of the gravel bed.

The driver and her 28-year-old companion fled the scene of the accident.

During a manhunt, law enforcement officers found the two people responsible for the accident.

Both were unfit to drive. Show more

Initially, the driver and her 28-year-old companion drove off the left-hand side of the road at around 3 a.m., according to the Appenzell-Ausserrhoden cantonal police. They then drove onto the railroad track. In an attempt to get free, the spinning tires spun off gravel, damaging a parked car.

The police patrol reportedly found only one uninvolved person at the scene of the accident. During a manhunt, the law enforcement officers found the two people responsible for the accident a short time later. Both were unfit to drive.

Aggressive and unruly

Investigations at the scene showed that the 23-year-old had been driving. During the accident investigation, she behaved so aggressively and unruly that the police took her into custody. She was reported to the police and her Polish driving license was revoked.

No one was injured. The damage to property amounted to several thousand francs. The railroad line remained undamaged. Until the car was recovered from the rails, a train replacement had to stand in for the first train.

SDA