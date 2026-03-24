In Switzerland, vacancy notices are a source of debate. There have recently been several cases in Bern, for example at Loryplatz and in properties owned by the Burgergemeinde. Tenancies were terminated there in order to offer apartments again later at higher prices, write the Tamedia newspapers.
Two buildings with a total of 24 apartments at Muristrasse 168 and 170 in Bern are also affected. The owner, BSG Immo Invest AG, justifies the terminations with a necessary refurbishment. However, the procedure is being questioned in the neighborhood.
One long-standing tenant told the Berner Zeitung newspaper: "The apartments were in great shape." He suspects economic reasons, as many long-standing tenants had benefited from low rents. He paid 1,390 francs including ancillary costs for a five-room apartment. Up to 2,800 francs were demanded when tenants changed.
Dispute over the condition of the apartments
Former residents describe how the apartments were "no longer up to date, but not outdated either". The kitchens and bathrooms worked, and in their opinion a total renovation was not necessary.
The owner disagrees. Investigations had shown a "need for structural and energy-related renovation". These include oil heating, insufficient insulation and outdated technology. The apartments have been empty since November and work is currently underway on the façade, roof, windows and heating.
Sale planned instead of letting
The houses were purchased in 2023 and divided into condominiums. The apartments are now being offered for sale. Prices: CHF 1.15 to 1.25 million for three-and-a-half rooms and CHF 1.27 to 1.59 million for four-and-a-half rooms. BSG explains that the aim is to "meet an existing demand for residential property".
Criticism has come from the tenants' association. Managing Director Sabina Meier told the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper: "The case of Egghölzli is a good example of how affordable living space is being actively destroyed without replacement." She calls for stricter rules, such as rent control. The Bern City Council is also calling for new guidelines for vacancy notices and renovations.