The residents at Muristrasse 168 and 170 have to leave. New condominiums are to come in. Maps

In Bern, a new case is further fueling the debate about vacancy notices. While investors speak of a need for renewal, critics see it primarily as a matter of profit.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Bern, another case of vacancy notices is causing criticism: 24 apartments are being vacated, renovated and then converted into expensive condominiums.

Tenants see yield interests as the main reason, while the owner points to the need for structural and energy-related renovations.

Politicians and tenants' associations are calling for stricter rules, as affordable living space is being lost and there is a risk of displacement. Show more

In Switzerland, vacancy notices are a source of debate. There have recently been several cases in Bern, for example at Loryplatz and in properties owned by the Burgergemeinde. Tenancies were terminated there in order to offer apartments again later at higher prices, write the Tamedia newspapers.

Two buildings with a total of 24 apartments at Muristrasse 168 and 170 in Bern are also affected. The owner, BSG Immo Invest AG, justifies the terminations with a necessary refurbishment. However, the procedure is being questioned in the neighborhood.

One long-standing tenant told the Berner Zeitung newspaper: "The apartments were in great shape." He suspects economic reasons, as many long-standing tenants had benefited from low rents. He paid 1,390 francs including ancillary costs for a five-room apartment. Up to 2,800 francs were demanded when tenants changed.

Dispute over the condition of the apartments

Former residents describe how the apartments were "no longer up to date, but not outdated either". The kitchens and bathrooms worked, and in their opinion a total renovation was not necessary.

The owner disagrees. Investigations had shown a "need for structural and energy-related renovation". These include oil heating, insufficient insulation and outdated technology. The apartments have been empty since November and work is currently underway on the façade, roof, windows and heating.

Sale planned instead of letting

The houses were purchased in 2023 and divided into condominiums. The apartments are now being offered for sale. Prices: CHF 1.15 to 1.25 million for three-and-a-half rooms and CHF 1.27 to 1.59 million for four-and-a-half rooms. BSG explains that the aim is to "meet an existing demand for residential property".

Criticism has come from the tenants' association. Managing Director Sabina Meier told the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper: "The case of Egghölzli is a good example of how affordable living space is being actively destroyed without replacement." She calls for stricter rules, such as rent control. The Bern City Council is also calling for new guidelines for vacancy notices and renovations.