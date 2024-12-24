Helicopter in action240 skiers evacuated in France due to chairlift breakdown
Philipp Fischer
24.12.2024
Around 240 skiers were temporarily stranded in the French Alps on Tuesday due to a faulty chairlift. According to the authorities in the Hautes-Alpes department, a chairlift at the Superdévoluy station was blocked at around 1 p.m. due to a power failure.
24.12.2024, 18:10
24.12.2024, 18:11
Philipp Fischer
No time? blue News summarizes for you
In the French Alps, 240 people had to be evacuated from a chairlift.
The lift at the Superdévoluy station was blocked due to a power failure.