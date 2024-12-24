In France, 240 skiers were temporarily stranded due to a power failure Symbolbild: IMAGO/Andia

Around 240 skiers were temporarily stranded in the French Alps on Tuesday due to a faulty chairlift. According to the authorities in the Hautes-Alpes department, a chairlift at the Superdévoluy station was blocked at around 1 p.m. due to a power failure.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the French Alps, 240 people had to be evacuated from a chairlift.

The lift at the Superdévoluy station was blocked due to a power failure.

A helicopter was also used during the evacuation. Show more

"Due to a power failure to the motors, the Festoure chairlift at the Superdévoluy ski station is not working," it said in a statement.

A helicopter was also used during the subsequent evacuation. According to the prefecture, the rescue of the 240 skiers was completed in the late afternoon.

The Dévoluy ski resort is located between Gap and Grenoble at an altitude of 1500 and 2500 meters. In addition to the Superdévoluy station, there is also the La Joue du Loup station.