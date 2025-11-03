Viswashkumar Ramesh spoke to the BBC about his experiences. Screenshot BBC

Viswashkumar Ramesh was the only one of 242 passengers to survive the plane crash in India in June. Now he talks about his physical and emotional pain and the loss of his brother.

The images of the disaster went around the world: in June, an Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed into a residential area near the airport in the large city of Ahmedabad shortly after take-off. 241 people were killed. Shortly after the accident was reported, it became known: One man actually survived the crash - and relatively unharmed at that.

Viswashkumar Ramesh is the name of the man who describes himself as the "luckiest man" in the world. Nevertheless, he is suffering from considerable physical and psychological stress, as he told the BBC.

Since his return to Leicester, Ramesh has been struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has difficulties communicating with his wife and four-year-old son. Although Ramesh describes his survival as a "miracle", he lost his brother Ajay in the accident, who was sitting just a few seats away.

"My brother was my support"

The loss had a strong impact on his life: "My brother was my support. He has always supported me in recent years." The impact of the accident on his family life has been devastating. "Now I'm alone. I just sit in my room, I don't talk to my wife or my son. I prefer to be alone," says Ramesh.

When asked about his memories of the crash, Ramesh said: "I can't say anything about it now." It is too painful to remember the events. However, he talks about his rescue: he was able to free himself from his seat 11A through an opening in the fuselage. Since then, he has suffered from pain in his legs, shoulders, knees and back and is unable to work. "When I walk, I can't walk properly, slowly, slowly, my wife helps."

Dispute over compensation with Air India

This is the first interview Ramesh has given since the accident. He was advised to do so by his advisor Sanjiv Patel, among others: "The people who should be sitting here are the managers of Air India," says Patel. The reason for the resentment: the compensation of 21,500 pounds (around 22,800 Swiss francs) that Ramesh received from Air India is not enough.

The family fishing business that Ramesh ran with his brother before the crash has since collapsed. They had tried to get Air India to meet three times - and all three requests had either been ignored or rejected. By going public, they now want to increase the pressure.

The airline, however, emphasizes that supporting Ramesh and the affected families has top priority. "An offer has been made to Mr. Ramesh's representatives to arrange such a meeting, we will continue to make contact and very much hope for a positive response," the "BBC" quotes from a letter from Air India.