After an explosion in a Madrid bar, the civil defense reports at least 21 injured. An apartment above the bar was also damaged. What is known about the cause.

According to media reports, 25 people were injured in an explosion in a café in the Spanish capital Madrid on Saturday.

The cause of the explosion was probably the ignition of escaping gas.

The interior of the bar was completely destroyed. Show more

At least 21 people were injured, three of them seriously, in a violent explosion in a bar in a southern district of Madrid, according to the civil defense. The newspaper "El País", citing the authorities, even reported that 25 people were injured.

Actualización.@SAMUR_PC y #SUMMA112 han atendido a 21 heridos, 3 de ellos graves y 2 potencialmente graves.



18 dotaciones de @BomberosMad siguen trabajando en el desescombro. Se suma su Unidad Canina.



La Sección de Apoyo Aéreo de @policiademadrid está trabajando con drones. pic.twitter.com/saoEavBV9g — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) September 13, 2025

The cause of the explosion was presumably the ignition of escaping gas, Spanish media reported in agreement with initial information from the fire department. Numerous fire and rescue services were on the scene and the police cordoned off the streets.

Interior largely destroyed

The Spanish capital's civil defense published several photos of the scene of the accident in the Puente de Vallecas district on the X platform. They showed the largely destroyed interior of the bar and doors that had been blown out of their frames. Spanish media reported that an apartment above the bar had also been damaged.

According to Sanz Otero, some residents of a total of nine apartments above the bar were among the slightly injured. The apartments could not be entered for the time being, as the stability of the three-storey building had to be checked. She promised those affected that the city would help them find accommodation.