Heatwaves and floods: One in four companies in German-speaking countries is already affected by climate risks. This is the result of a new study by Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Floods, heatwaves and storms: extreme weather events as a result of climate change threaten a quarter of companies in German-speaking countries. (archive image)

Figure of the week 25 percent of companies affected by climate risks

In the survey, around 25 percent of the companies questioned stated that their business model is currently affected by climate risks. Currently, 15 percent of companies see acute risks.

Climate risks for companies include extreme weather events such as floods, heatwaves or storms that affect production sites or supply chains.

Companies from Switzerland, Germany and Austria were surveyed for the study. The majority of them employ more than 250 people.