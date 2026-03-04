The apartment was renovated in 2025 and is rented furnished. Picture: Immoscout24

Living space in Zurich is scarce and expensive - but this advertisement sets new standards, even by Seefeld standards. A 2.5-room apartment is on offer for 7490 francs a month. This is no ordinary rental property, but a comprehensive "serviced living" concept.

Samuel Walder

The fact that apartments in Swiss cities are becoming increasingly expensive is nothing new. Space is scarce and demand is high. But this apartment advertisement on "Immoscout24" stands out in particular. A 2.5-room apartment, 70 square meters for a whopping 7490 francs a month.

The apartment is described as follows: It has 2.5 rooms, a bathroom and is located on the 6th floor. The year of construction is dated 1957, the last renovation took place in 2025, property type: Terrace apartment.

Envy from neighbors guaranteed

Behind the advertisement is a real estate company from the canton of Schwyz. In a detailed apartment description, the company writes: "Our modern, state-of-the-art serviced apartments combine impressive spaciousness with a prime location - right in Zurich's highly sought-after Seefeld district." It goes on to say: "Noble materials such as real wooden floors give the apartments both sophistication and cosiness." The apartment has a balcony and, as an additional highlight, a private green roof terrace with loggia. The real estate company writes: "You will love the view of Zürichberg, Dolder and the surrounding area - envy from the neighbors is guaranteed."

But the question remains: Why is this apartment being rented out for such a high price? In Zurich, living space is limited and rents have been rising for years. The rent index for the city of Zurich has risen from 100 points in 2010 to 111.8 points in January 2025 (see chart).

Since 2010, the rent index has risen by 11.8 points. Stadt Zürich

No conventional rental apartments

The real estate company, which wishes to remain anonymous, said at the request of blue News: "The apartment in question is a high-quality, fully furnished top-floor apartment with a private terrace in a privileged location in Zurich's Seefeld district."

The published rental price is an all-inclusive final price. "This final price includes all regular ancillary costs, high-speed Internet line, premium TV package, professional weekly cleaning service, concierge tenant service and other services on demand," says the company. It is therefore not a classic, unfurnished rental apartment, but a comprehensive "serviced living" offer with a corresponding level of comfort and service.

A direct comparison with conventional rental apartments is therefore only possible to a limited extent, as these are neither furnished nor include additional services or flexible rental models. "Our offer is aimed in particular at people who are looking for a high-quality living solution in a central location that is ready to move into quickly - for example international managers, project managers or expats in Zurich," the company continues.

Premium offer in expensive Zurich

But is such an offer really necessary in a city that already has such a housing problem? The company says: "We are aware that demand is high and affordable living space is scarce." Internationally, Zurich is one of the most expensive cities in the world and is always at the top of the international rankings. "According to the latest surveys, an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in Zurich has an average rent of around CHF 2,100 per month," says the company. "However, our segment is in the area of furnished premium and serviced apartments and thus represents a specialized offer that is clearly different from the regular housing market," says the company, justifying the high price.

When asked how many applications have already been received, the company remains vague: "The consistently high demand for our properties confirms that our offer is appreciated by customers and is perceived as appropriate and justified." With regard to the current letting situation, the company can say that the apartments in this segment are generally used for a limited period of time for project or residence reasons and that there is a certain degree of fluctuation.